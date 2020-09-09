WORCESTER (CBS) – A swarm of law enforcement surrounded a partially vacant building in Worcester Wednesday. Investigators were searching an apartment on the fourth floor, after the arrests of two local men on gun charges. According to the Worcester District Attorney’s office, investigators stopped the search at 85 Harding Street, and evacuated the building when they found what looked like bomb-making materials in the apartment.
State and local police, federal agents, and firefighters responded. Members of the Massachusetts State Police bomb squad and Tactical Operations carried out evidence, including brown bags, white pipes, and tools.
“There are some businesses in the building. There are some residential in the building. I know that there has been renovation,” said Steve Quist, who’s the operations and facilities director for surrounding businesses.
“The building itself is one of those old mill factories. There’s a lot of abandoned, if you go around, there are alleyways, roads, cutting through,” he said. “It’s quite interesting that they came in apparently serving a warrant, and they came upon whatever incident they came upon, and for the betterment of public safety shut everything down.”
The owner of a nearby meat shop said he had to close early. “What a total disaster,” said Jack Sigel. “It’s a hard thing because this is really a business area.”
David Dolan, 38, was arrested. He went to the hospital for precautionary reasons before his court appearance on home invasion and gun charges. Weah Wisner, 33, was arraigned Wednesday on gun and drug charges.