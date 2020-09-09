ANDOVER (CBS) — The state’s labor relations board ruled that Andover teachers participated in an illegal strike last week. Last Monday, teachers refused to enter school buildings for professional development, working outside instead in protest of the district’s reopening plan.
Teachers “engaged in an unlawful strike when they refused to enter school buildings on August 31, 2020,” the Employment Relations Board concluded.
Air quality in the buildings is one of the teachers’ top concerns. Union officials considered the move was a “work safety action” as opposed to a strike but the board ruled that teachers failed to “report to duty,” even though they worked at picnic tables outside, by not entering the school buildings.
Teachers “reluctantly” went inside to work the next day. The state has ordered the teachers union and its members to stop engaging in any kind of strike or work stoppage.
The first day of school in Andover is set for Sept. 16.