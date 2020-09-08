BOSTON (CBS) – If you haven’t filled out and returned your 2020 U.S. Census form, you might be getting another one in the mail soon.
“If you receive this second census form, it means that no one in your home has been counted in the 2020 Census, and many of your neighbors haven’t been counted either,” Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin said in a statement Tuesday.
“An undercount in your neighborhood will mean your community will be shortchanged in federal funding for the next ten years. If you receive this second questionnaire, please send it back immediately.”
Massachusetts residents who haven’t filled out a form yet can go to my2020census.gov or call 1-844-330-2020.
The U.S. census count is scheduled to end on September 30. Some states, including Massachusetts, have gone to court to extend the counting beyond that date.