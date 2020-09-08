BOSTON (CBS) — In Foxboro, the man who filled the large, vacant shoes left by Tom Brady earned a spot as a team captain.
Down south in Tampa Bay, Brady has earned the same honor for the Buccaneers.
With mere days until the season kicks off, the Buccaneers named their team captains for 2020 on Tuesday, with the newcomer at QB of course being the biggest name of the bunch.
Brady was named a captain in his first year in Tampa, along with wide receiver Mike Evans on offense. Linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White will be the team’s defensive captains, while punter Bradley Pinion and linebacker Kevin Minter will be the Bucs’ special teams captains.
It’s not surprising for Brady to earn the C, and he’ll actually get to wear it for the first time in his career. (Since the NFL introduced the C on players’ jerseys, the Patriots have opted to not sport the letter on their captains’ chests.) The 43-year-old legendary QB has impressed his coaches and teammates from the moment he arrived in Florida and began getting escorted off public parks by police and breaking into strangers’ homes.
The Patriots have, of course, moved on, lucking into Cam Newton being available at the end of June. Newton has since earned the starting job and a captain’s role in Foxboro.
Brady is entering his 21st NFL season. He’ll kick off his first year as a Buccaneer in Week 1 by facing the New Orleans Saints and Drew Brees, with whom Brady is battling atop some of the NFL’s all-time passing leaderboards.