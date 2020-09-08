BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics will look to close out the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Toronto may be without one of their Celtics killers as they look to fend off extinction.
Serge Ibaka has given the Celtics fits off the Toronto bench in the East Semis, but he may not be available for Game 6 after twisting his ankle Monday night in Game 5. The Raptors forward was in a walking boot on Tuesday, and isn’t sure if he’ll be good to go as the Raptors look to stave off elimination on Wednesday.
Serge Ibaka in a walking boot and is not sure he will play in Game 6. pic.twitter.com/YzDbPMNqhF
— Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) September 8, 2020
Ibaka suffered the injury on an award fall while playing defense in the second half, and said Tuesday that it felt worse than it did after the game. He said he’ll see how he feels Wednesday before making a decision whether to play or not.
In the first five games of the series, Ibaka has averaged 11.8 points and 6.8 rebounds, hitting 49 percent of his shots from the floor and an impressive 47 percent from three-point range. He’s the only Toronto player to receive consistent minutes off the bench against Boston.
For the postseason, Ibaka is averaging 15.2 points and 8.2 rebounds for Toronto.