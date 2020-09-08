Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Health officials reported 168 new confirmed coronavirus cases and eight additional deaths in the state Tuesday. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 121,214 while the total number of deaths is 8,933.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts was .09%.
There were 9,439 new tests reported Tuesday. A total of 1,876,973 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
As of Tuesday, there are 328 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of six from Monday. There are 47 patients currently in intensive care.