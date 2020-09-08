BOSTON (CBS) — Jayson Tatum never saw Lou Brock play baseball, but as a proud St. Louis native, he knew what “The Franchise” meant to his home city. So when the Celtics forward took the court for Game 5 against the Raptors on Monday night, he wanted to honor his hometown legend.
Brock passed away at the age of 81 on Sunday, and to honor him, Tatum had “R.I.P. Lou Brock” written on his sneakers for Monday night’s game. Tatum spoke of Brock’s legacy after Boston’s blowout win over Toronto, and what he meant to him growing up in St. Louis.
“One of the best players ever, one of the best players to play for the Cardinals. I never got to see him play but I know what he meant to the organization and to the city,” said Tatum. “I just wanted to shed some light on that for the people back home.”
Brock was one of baseball’s best hitters and base stealers, one of only 32 players to finish their career with more than 3,000 hits. He ranks second all time in stolen bases.
Tatum scored 18 points in Boston’s Game 5 win Monday night, as the Celtics took a 3-2 series lead over the Raptors.
