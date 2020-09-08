PROVINCETOWN (CBS) — It was an incredible sight for some Cape Cod beachgoers over Labor Day Weekend. A great white shark could be seen “less than 10 feet from shore” on Sunday at Race Point Beach in Provincetown.
Photos and videos from around 11 a.m. show just how close the shark was to the beach. Tamzen McKenzie said her friends noticed that the seals were staying out of the water. A little while later, they spotted the shark, estimated to be at least 10 feet long.
“It swam back & forth in front of us for about 10min. . . pretty AMAZING!!!” she posted to Facebook.
The sighting happened in a part of the beach with no lifeguards or cellphone service, McKenzie told WBZ-TV. People kayaking in the water came back to shore safely.
“We’ve never seen one that close,” she said. “It was super interesting.”
Erin Kulis also snapped a photo of the great white.
“This is a good example and reminder of how close to shore white sharks can get,” the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy tweeted.