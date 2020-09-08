BOSTON (CBS) — Forbes magazine is out with a new list of “America’s 400 Richest,” and some of the super-wealthy live in Massachusetts. The 13 local billionaires represent mega institutions including Fidelity Investments, New Balance and the New England Patriots, while others may not be as familiar to Bay Staters.
Topping the list for Mass. and coming in 34th in the country is Fidelity CEO Abigail Johnson, worth an estimated $15 billion. She succeeded her father as chairperson of the investment firm in 2016. There are three other Johnson family members in Massachusetts on the list – Edward Johnson III ($7.4 billion), Edward Johnson IV ($3.5 billion) and Elizabeth Johnson ($3.4 billion).
Coming in at No. 85 is New Balance chairman Jim Davis, worth $6.9 billion. Not far behind him is Patriots owner Robert Kraft in 93rd, estimated to be worth $6.6 billion.
Further down the list at 181 is Alan Trefler, the founder of Cambridge software company Pegasystems who is worth $4.1 billion. He’s followed by Amos Hostetter Jr. at 228, a cable news pioneer worth $3.5 billion.
A pair of Wayfair co-founders, Niraj Shah and Steve Conine, are both worth $2.8 billion and tied for No. 299.
Sam Adams maker Jim Koch is 327th and estimated to be worth $2.6 billion. At 359th is IPG Photonics founder Valentin Gapontsev ($2.9 billion) and rounding out the local names at 378th is Phillip Ragon of health IT company InterSystems ($2.2 billion).
Forbes says America’s richest billionaire is Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos at $179 billion, followed by Microsoft’s Bill Gates at $111 billion. See the complete list here.