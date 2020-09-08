DURHAM, N.H. (CBS) — The University of New Hampshire announced Tuesday that a new lab on campus will help give coronavirus test results to students in under 48 hours. The lab can screen 4,000 samples a day of the self-swabbing home test kits developed by the university.
UNH has been dealing with a coronavirus cluster after a fraternity house held a party with more than 100 maskless attendees. At least eleven people have since tested positive for COVID-19.
Anyone who was at the August 29 gathering or visited the fraternity any time after is asked to quarantine and monitor themselves for symptoms. UNH students should call UNH Health & Wellness at 603-862-9355.
The school plans to test students every four days during the semester.
UNH hopes to expand its testing capabilities to include Keene State University and Plymouth State University.