Celtics Pledge $25 Million To Address Racial Injustice In Greater Boston AreaThe Boston Celtics and their charitable arm, the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation, are committing $25 million over the next 10 years for initiatives to address racial injustice and social inequities in the greater Boston area.

Tom Brady Named Captain Of Tampa Bay BuccaneersIn Foxboro, the man who filled the large, vacant shoes left by Tom Brady earned a spot as a team captain. Down south in Tampa Bay, Brady has earned the same honor for the Buccaneers.

Red Sox Shut Down Andrew Benintendi For Rest Of 2020 SeasonAndrew Benintendi's 2020 season has come to an end.

Raptors' Serge Ibaka In A Walking Boot, Status Unknown For Game 6 Vs. CelticsThe Boston Celtics will look to close out the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Toronto may be without one of their Celtics killers as they look to fend off extinction.

An Appreciation For Daniel Theis, The Unsung Hero Of The Boston CelticsThis is essentially a love letter to Daniel Theis, because the Celtics center really doesn't get as much love as he deserves. Especially not from the officials.