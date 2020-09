Dalbec Homers In 4th Straight Game; Red Sox, Phillies SplitBobby Dalbec homered for his fourth straight game to help the Red Sox beat the Phillies 5-2 on Tuesday night and split a doubleheader.

Hurley's Picks: Trying To Envision 2020 NFL Season Is Pretty Hard ... But At Least It's HereWe somehow have football. And that's more than a little bit incredible. We also have picks for Week 1.

Miami Heat Reach Conference Finals, Awaiting Winner Of Celtics-RaptorsThe Boston Celtics are one win away from reaching the Eastern Conference finals. If they get there, they won't have to deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Celtics Pledge $25 Million To Address Racial Injustice In Greater Boston AreaThe Boston Celtics and their charitable arm, the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation, are committing $25 million over the next 10 years for initiatives to address racial injustice and social inequities in the greater Boston area.

Tom Brady Named Captain Of Tampa Bay BuccaneersIn Foxboro, the man who filled the large, vacant shoes left by Tom Brady earned a spot as a team captain. Down south in Tampa Bay, Brady has earned the same honor for the Buccaneers.