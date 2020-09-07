BELMONT (CBS) — Thousands of runners are not letting the coronavirus pandemic stop their marathon dreams. They may not be hitting the famous 26.2-mile course, but this year runners are making the Boston Marathon their own.
The virtual edition of the marathon is underway from now through Sept. 14. Each athlete is running their own course, in the place of their choosing.
In Belmont Monday morning, a small group made their way to a homemade start line for a pandemic-appropriate send-off. WBZ-TV’s Nick Giovanni had the honors of giving two runners who have waited months for this moment the “get set, and go!”
Jennifer Knight and Dawn Wessman mapped out their own marathon course. Both moms embraced the challenge of becoming their own race director for the day. They plan to have their kids run with them for the last half mile.
“I’m really excited. This is like the best of both worlds. I get to choose my course – and no pressure!” Knight said. “This is a chance for me to really think about why I’m running.”
A total of 18,000 runners registered for the virtual event and there have already been “finish line” crossings from Boylston Street to Kenya.
