BOSTON (CBS) — A long time ago in a much different world, we thought that Week 1’s Patriots-Dolphins matchup would feature Jarrett Stidham and Tua Tagovailoa making their first career starts at quarterback. How things have changed.

Instead, it will feature Cam Newton making his Patriots debut against another veteran quarterback. On Monday, Miami head coach Brian Flores announced that Ryan Fitzpatrick will be getting the ball in Week 1.

As expected, the Dolphins have named Ryan Fitzpatrick their starting QB. Tua Tagovailoa will be the No.2, for now. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 7, 2020

Flores said this isn’t much of a surprise, given the shortened offseason and lack of preseason games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Miami drafted Tagovailoa fifth overall in this year’s draft, but Fitzpatrick has been taking first-team reps throughout camp.

This will be the 16th NFL season for the 37-year-old Fitzpatrick, who started 13 games for Miami in 2019. He went 5-8 as Miami’s starter, completing 62 percent of his passes for 3,529 yards, 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 2019.

Fitzpatrick went 1-1 against the Patriots last season, throwing one touchdown and three picks. All three of those interceptions came in a 43-0 loss in Week 2. But Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins got some revenge in Week 17, beating the Patriots 27-24 in Foxboro, a loss that cost New England a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Overall, Fitzpatrick is 3-10 against the Patriots throughout his career.

