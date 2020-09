Celtics Dismantle Raptors In Game 5, Take 3-2 Series LeadThe Celtics made a statement in Game 5, locking down the Raptors from the jump and taking a 3-2 series lead with a 111-89 win.

Jaylen Brown Bounces Back Big, Leads Charge For Celtics In Blowout Win Over RaptorsIf anyone on the Celtics needed a good game in Monday night's Game 5 against the Raptors, it was Jaylen Brown. The C's forward is off to a great start, highlighted by a thunderous throw down in the first quarter.

Patriots Place Damien Harris, Beau Allen On IR; Sign Cassh Maluia, J.J. Taylor To 53-Man RosterThe Patriots a handful of roster moves on Monday. One of those moves keeps an impressive streak alive for Bill Belichick.

Game 5 A Swing Game For Celtics-RaptorsCeltics head coach Brad Stevens isn’t worried about his team’s capability to bounce back after consecutive losses.

Gordon Hayward Rejoining Celtics In Orlando BubbleGordon Hayward is heading back to the NBA bubble in Orlando. But don't expect the forward to be suiting up for the Celtics anytime soon.