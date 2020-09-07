Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Health officials reported 222 new confirmed coronavirus cases and eight additional deaths in the state Monday. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 121,046 while the total number of deaths is 8,925.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts was .09%.
There were 9,870 new tests reported Monday. A total of 1,867,534 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
As of Monday, there are 322 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 10 from Sunday. There are 56 patients currently in intensive care.