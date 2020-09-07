BOSTON (CBS) — Gordon Hayward is heading back to the NBA bubble in Orlando. But don’t expect the forward to be suiting up for the Celtics anytime soon.

Hayward’s wife, Robyn, posted a photo of the Celtics forward saying “another see you soon” to his daughters on Sunday night, as he leaves to rejoin his team in Florida.

Looks like Gordon Hayward is headed back to the bubble: pic.twitter.com/EeIm1cxVLQ — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) September 7, 2020

Hayward left the NBA bubble a few weeks ago after he suffered a Grade III right ankle sprain in Game 1 of Boston’s first-round sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers, and will now be subject to a four-day quarantine upon his arrival in Orlando. Once he’s cleared, he’ll continue his rehab from the injury.

It was announced that Hayward would miss at least four weeks back on Aug. 18, so he won’t be playing in Boston’s second-round series against the Toronto Raptors, which is now tied 2-2. A potential Game 7 of the series is scheduled for Sept. 11, so the earliest Hayward would be back is in the Eastern Conference Finals, should the Celtics make it that far.

But Hayward is also expected to leave the bubble again in the coming weeks to be with his family for the birth of his fourth child and first son, who is due in mid-September Hayward will once again be subject to a four-day quarantine when he returns from that, so it will be at least a few more weeks until we see Hayward back in action for Boston.

Which is too bad, considering the Celtics are missing Hayward’s all-around game against the Raptors. After winning the first two games in the series, the Celtics have now dropped the last two. Game 5 is Monday night.