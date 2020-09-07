Comments
CANTON (CBS) — Dunkin’ is testing out a new program allowing customers to get their order without every coming into contact with an employee.
Customers would be able to pick out their items from various self-serve stations. Cameras in the store will track what they get and then charge them through an app.
“Customers can approach the store environment and pick up their coffee and donuts – walking away without any face-to-face interaction,” says MasterCard, which is partnering with Dunkin’ for the program.
Canton-based Dunkin’ plans to test this automated system at a California location soon.