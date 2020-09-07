Cavan Biggio's 2-Run Double Caps Big 5th; Jays Beat Red Sox 10-8The Toronto Blue Jays held off the Boston Red Sox 10-8 on Sunday.

Adrian Peterson Agrees To Deal With Detroit LionsAdrian Peterson has reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with the Detroit Lions.

Red Sox Rally Past Blue Jays In 9th Thanks To Bogaerts, VazquezThe Red Sox have won two straight after losing five of six.

Celtics Show An Unacceptable Lack Of Effort In Game 4 Loss To RaptorsMore unsettling than their play on the floor was how Boston players summed up their Game 4 loss: The Raptors played harder than they did.

Raptors Hand Celtics 100-93 Loss In Game 4, Tie Series 2-2It might be time to get a little worried about the Boston Celtics.