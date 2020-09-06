Comments
DURHAM (CBS) — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services is investigating a potential coronavirus outbreak connected to a fraternity in Durham. As of Sunday, 11 people with coronavirus have been at the Theta Chi fraternity.
Anyone who has been to the fraternity since the end of August may have been exposed to COVID-19 and is being asked to monitor themselves for symptoms and get tested, the state said.
Students who may have been exposed can access testing through the University of New Hampshire. Anyone not associated with the university can access testing through options made available by the state and found on their website.