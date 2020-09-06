Comments
PITTSFIELD (CBS) — Pittsfield firefighters made an adorable rescue on Friday afternoon. The first responders had to use some special tools to help “the cutest little kitty” stuck in a tight spot.
The department said a resident reported “faint meowing” from inside an enclosed concrete structure.
“The crews combined some hydraulic power tool training along with confined space extrication techniques that resulted in freeing the cutest little kitty,” Pittsfield Firefighters Local 2647 posted to Facebook.
The kitten is safe and in a new home, firefighters said.