Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Health officials reported 370 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 10 additional deaths in the state Sunday. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 120,824 while the total number of deaths is 8,917.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts was 0.9%.
There were 17,731 new tests reported Sunday. A total of 1,857,664 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
As of Sunday, there are 312 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of 13 from Saturday. There are 52 patients currently in intensive care.