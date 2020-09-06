BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Democratic Senate primary between Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Joe Kennedy III was one of the most closely watched races in the country. Now Markey will face a political newcomer in the general election, Attorney Kevin O’Connor of Dover, who won the Republican primary.
O’Connor told WBZ political analyst Jon Keller that he represents a “change in approach” from Markey. O’Connor said he’s a stronger supporter of police than Markey and is against changes to “qualified immunity” protections for officers being proposed in Massachusetts.
“I’m running because I don’t want our kids growing up in this kind of dystopian world that some people want to take us to,” O’Connor said.
Keller asked if a Trump-supporting Republican can win a Senate race in Massachusetts. O’Connor said he’s “absolutely” voting for the president but added that he is “not going to do Donald Trump’s bidding.”
