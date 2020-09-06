Red Sox Rally Past Blue Jays In 9th Thanks To Bogaerts, VazquezThe Red Sox have won two straight after losing five of six.

Celtics Show An Unacceptable Lack Of Effort In Game 4 Loss To RaptorsMore unsettling than their play on the floor was how Boston players summed up their Game 4 loss: The Raptors played harder than they did.

Raptors Hand Celtics 100-93 Loss In Game 4, Tie Series 2-2It might be time to get a little worried about the Boston Celtics.

Report: Patriots Releasing Kickers Justin Rohrwasser And Nick FolkBill Belichick went off the board when he selected kicker Justin Rohrwasser in the fifth round of the draft. It seems as though he might have reached too far.

Cam Newton Shares Excitement For Deshaun Watson's Big-Money Deal With TexansCam Newton may be playing on a short-term, low-money deal this year for the Patriots. But that's not stopping him from feeling some genuine excitement for a fellow QB cashing in with a big-money deal.