BOSTON (CBS) — At least one person was shot in Dorchester, police confirmed. Everton Street was blocked off by crime-scene tape around 3:45 p.m.
Angela Sam was outside picking up a package when she saw a man get shot. “All I heard was pow like a firecracker and I looked down the street to see the guy on the floor, the car roll over him, the guy speed off a little bit, throw him in the back seat, drive off,” Sam told WBZ-TV. “I’m trembling because I have never seen something like that live.”
Jalisa Carter was also nearby at the time. “I heard one pow and then I could hear the commotion of everybody screaming saying ‘run, get out of here’ and my main focus was I knew that my son was outside,” she said.
Witnesses said the man was alert and talking as he was pulled into the car.
Boston Police are still investigating. No other information is available at this time.