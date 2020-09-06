BOSTON (CBS) — Three more states became exempt from the Massachusetts Travel Order on Saturday. They are Wyoming, Oregon, and Washington.
According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the states’ positive cases per 100,000 have decreased enough for them to be removed from the higher-risk state list.
Mass. residents are urged to limit any out-of-state travel only to the states on the lower-risk state list, which are exempt from the state’s travel order regulations, DPH said.
Travelers from states on the higher-risk list have to fill out the MA Travel Form and quarantine for two weeks upon arrival or provide a negative COVID-19 test from the last 72 hours. Anyone who does not comply could be fined $500 a day.
The other exempt states are: Colorado, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York, New Jersey, and all New England states besides Rhode Island.