PEABODY (CBS) — The front door of an apartment building was badly damaged in Peabody after a car crashed into it. Police were called to 8 Crowninshield Street Sunday afternoon.
The car hit three parked cars before smashing into the building, police said. One person was taken to the hospital after the incident but their current condition is unknown.
A cleanup crew was hard at work Sunday trying to repair at least some of the damage.
Residents are still trying to process the event.
“We stand in there. Right inside that door to check for packages and our mailboxes are right there. Somebody could have been right there. Holy cow,” said resident Judi Brissette.
“I found out people were saying that someone went through the front door of the building. I’m looking for some answers. I’d like to know who it was and hopefully, they’re OK,” said resident Diane Atherton.
Residents were still able to get in and out of the building through a different door.