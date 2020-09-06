DETROIT (CBS/AP) — Adrian Peterson has agreed to a one-year contract with the Detroit Lions, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because the agreement had not been announced. The 35-year-old Peterson was released by Washington on Friday after spending the past two seasons there. He has rushed for 14,216 yards in 13 seasons, mostly with the Minnesota Vikings.
ESPN and the NFL Network also reported the deal.
Peterson will play for former New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. Some thought the Patriots, who have some question marks at the running back position, could be a contender to land Peterson. Last week New England “expressed interest” in another running back, Leonard Fournette, who ended up signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Patriots currently have Sony Michel, James White, Rex Burkhead, Damien Harris and undrafted rookie free agent J.J. Taylor on their running back depth chart, but Harris is currently dealing with a hand injury and could miss Week 1 against Miami.
Peterson is 1,053 yards behind Lions great Barry Sanders for fourth on the career rushing list. At this stage of his career, Peterson may need his workload managed. He did rush for 1,940 yards and 12 touchdowns over two seasons with Washington, playing in 31 games and rebounding nicely after a one-season stop in Arizona.
