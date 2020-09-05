MEDFORD (CBS) — A 31-year-old man was arrested in Medford Friday after police said he broke into a home around 4:45 p.m. Samuel Wambua was still in the house when officers arrived.

According to police, a woman in the home heard a window break and saw Wambua “hurling himself through that broken window where he landed on to the floor.” As the woman ran outside, Wambua allegedly attempted to grab her and bring her back inside but she was able to break free and run to a neighbor’s house, who then called 911.

“The defendant went back into the victim’s house. It was quite obvious that he ran through several rooms ransacking those rooms as he looked for items to steal,” police said. Responding officers found some stolen jewelry in his possession as they arrested him.

Wambua was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for the injuries he sustained while breaking into the house then he was taken to the Medford Police station to be booked. He was charged with breaking and entering during the daytime for a felony, destruction of property over $1,200, assault and battery on a person over 60, and larceny.

Wambua and the woman do not know each other, according to police.

Police also said there have been multiple break-ins the past few weeks and it is unclear if Wambua is involved. His picture is not being released at this time because police do not want to interfere with any other investigations.