CONCORD, N.H. – Former New Hampshire Governor Stephen Merrill died on Saturday.
“With regret, we share the news with the State of New Hampshire that former Attorney General and Governor Stephen Merrill passed away peacefully at his home with his family today. Additional information about remembrance services will be forthcoming. We ask that you please respect the privacy of our family at this difficult time,” said the Merrill family in a statement.
Merrill, a Republican, was born in Hampton, New Hampshire, and attended the University of New Hampshire and Georgetown University. Merrill served as governor from 1993-1997. Before that, he served as the state’s attorney general.
New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu ordered flags to be flown at half-mast on Saturday.
“Governor Steve Merrill was a dear friend who had an incredibly positive impact on the citizens of our state. He will be missed by everyone who knew him,” Sununu said in a statement.
“I join all Granite Staters in mourning the loss of Steve Merrill. A proud New Hampshire native, Steve faithfully and honorably served New Hampshire families through a life in public service,” tweeted Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, who served as governor of New Hampshire after Merrill.
“Steve Merrill served our state and country with distinction — first in the Air Force and then as New Hampshire’s Attorney General and Governor — and Tom and I join all Granite Staters in mourning his passing,” Sen. Maggie Hassan tweeted.
Merrill was 74.