Comments
EVERETT (CBS) — Encore Boston Harbor is cracking down on large parties by saying they will pursue legal action against guests who fail to pay the fines for exceeding occupancy limits. A maximum of four people are allowed in any hotel room, and eight people can be in a two-bedroom suite.
The casino also said they would be monitoring supplies to make sure there are “no party materials or excessive quantities of food and beverages.” Hotel halls and elevators will also be monitored to ensure social distancing.
Encore previously said that there was a cleaning fee of $500 per person over the room’s limit, up to $3,000.