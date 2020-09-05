BOSTON (CBS) — Cam Newton may be playing on a short-term, low-money deal this year for the Patriots. But that’s not stopping him from feeling some genuine excitement for a fellow QB cashing in with a big-money deal.

Deshaun Watson became the latest wealthy NFL quarterback on Saturday, when he put pen to paper on a four-year, $160 million contract.

Newton shared an ESPN image of the news, while sharing his enthusiasm in the caption.

“Man I’m so proud of you, my killa,” Newton wrote to Watson. “Been riding with you since Gainesville High, my boy. Seen you have a vision and you execute it to a tee. Happy for you, Ma Dukes, and the rest of the fam.”

Newton also included lyrics from the Jay-Z song “Family Feud,” celebrating another Black quarterback getting a top-of-the-market contract: “What’s better than one billionaire? Two/Especially if they’re from the same hue as you/Y’all stop me when I stop tellin’ the truth.”

Newton spent time mentoring Watson during the latter’s days at Clemson.

“Me and Cam are very close. I had the opportunity and privilege to meet him my junior year in high school playing for his 7-on-7 team. Ever since then, we just became close friends,” Watson said in 2016. “We communicate all the time, texts, calls. He gives me good advice off the field, telling me to stay true to who I am, listen to the coaching staff and buy into the process. Don’t get distracted with outside things.”

The soon-to-be-25-year-old Watson has thrown for 52 touchdowns with 21 interceptions while averaging 8.0 yards per attempt over the past two seasons. He’s also rushed for 964 yards and 12 touchdowns on 181 attempts in that same span. He’s led the Texans into the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

Newton, 31, is working on a one-year deal with a base salary of just a tick over $1 million this year. He’s got his own plans to cash in with the second huge-money deal of his career, but for now, he’s happy to see the ascension of Watson down in Houston.

Newton can share his excitement for Watson in person in November, when the Patriots pay a visit to Houston in Week 11.