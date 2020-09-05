Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — While every industry was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, the restaurant industry has particularly struggled and many iconic Boston bars have permanently closed as a result. Here is a running list:
- The Fours Boston announced it would be closing after 44 years on Canal Street. The restaurant was just steps away from the TD Garden and a treasure trove of sports memorabilia. “There’s not enough business. No events. We were built down here for Garden events. That’s what we’re built for,” owner Peter Colton told WBZ.
- Cheers at Faneuil Hall Marketplace is closing after 20 years of business. CEO Markus Ripperger the coronavirus pandemic and problems with the Marketplace’s landlord were factors in the decision to close.
- The Pour House in the Back Bay has been sold after 34 years in business. According to their Instagram page, it’s because of the coronavirus pandemic.
- The Irish pub Lir on Boylston Street is closing after 17 years. In a Facebook post, managers thanked their customers but did not specify why they decided to close.
- McGreevy’s, an Irish pub and sports bar that neighbors Lir and The Pour House, has closed during the pandemic.
- Deep Ellum in Allston didn’t reopen and instead, the Lone Star will move into the restaurant’s space. “This pandemic and the resulting closures have caught us all off guard,” their announcement on Facebook read.
- The Great Scott music club in Allston announced in May it would not be reopening after 44 years in business.
Do you know of another Boston bar that has closed because of COVID-19? Email us at webstaff@cbsboston.com.