KINGSTON (CBS) — A one-year-old was hit by a car in Kingston Saturday morning. First responders rushed to Station Street around 9:45 a.m., according to the Kingston Fire Department.
The child was taken to SIlver Laker Regional High School and then med-flighted to Boston Children’s Hospital. There is no word on their current condition but they were conscious and alert when transported, the fire department said.
The driver of the car involved was not hurt and stayed at the scene.
Police are investigating the crash.