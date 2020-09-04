(CBS Local)- The National Women’s Soccer League makes its return to the field this Saturday, September 5 to kick off its fall series schedule. The league has split its nine teams into three regional pods which will allow teams to limit travel while playing in home stadiums. Over the course of the seven week schedule, 18 games will be played.

The action kicks off Saturday on CBS and CBS All Access when Sky Blue FC faces Washington Spirit at Segra Field beginning at 1 p.m. EST/PST. CBS will feature a Game of the Week each week throughout September before CBS Sports Network takes over for the first two weeks of October. The final weekend of the season will then return to CBS and CBS All Access.

Play-by-play announcer Jenn Hildreth and analyst Lori Lindsay will handle all of the CBS and CBS Sports Network Game of the Week broadcasts with play-by-play announcer Mike Watts joining Lindsay for the exclusive CBS All Access games. Marisa Pilla will handle the sideline reporting with pre-game, halftime and post-game interviews.

The CBS schedule for the fall season is below with the full schedule including all games streaming on Twitch available here.

Saturday, September 5- Sky Blue FC @ Washington Spirit 1 p.m. (CBS & CBS All Access)

Saturday, September 12- OL Reign @ Portland Thorns FC 3:30 p.m. (CBS & CBS All Access)

Saturday, September 19- Orlando Pride @ North Carolina Courage 1 p.m. (CBS & CBS All Access)

Sunday, September 20- Sky Blue FC @ Chicago Red Stars 1 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Saturday, September 26- Washington Spirit @ Chicago Red Stars 1 p.m. (CBS & CBS All Access)

Saturday, September 26- OL Reign @ Utah Royals FC 3:30 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Saturday, October 3- Portland Thorns FC @ Utah Royals FC 10 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Friday, October 9- Houston Dash @ Orlando Pride 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Saturday, October 10- Chicago Red Stars @ Sky Blue FC 12:30 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Saturday, October 17- North Carolina Courage @ Orlando Pride 4 p.m. (CBS & CBS All Access)

Saturday, October 17- Utah Royals FC @ OL Reign 8 p.m. (CBS All Access)