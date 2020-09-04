Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Eleven first-year Northeastern University students have been dismissed after they were found together in a room at the Westin Hotel. The gathering Wednesday night was a violation of the university’s Covid-19 policies.
They have been informed that they are no longer part of the community for the fall semester.
The students were enrolled in the N.U.in Program and were staying in two-person rooms at the Boston hotel, less that one mile from the Northeastern campus.
They were informed Friday that they must vacate the hotel within 24 hours and undergo Covid-19 testing. Anyone who tests positive will be moved into wellness housing at the university until they have recovered.
The students have the right to contest their dismissal.