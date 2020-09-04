BOSTON (CBS) — The group Mass Action Against Police Brutality is demanding Governor Charlie Baker reopen all officer-involved shooting cases in Massachusetts. Families of loved ones killed by Boston Police officers stood outside the state house calling for justice.

“We like to say we don’t do such things here in Boston. It happened in Minneapolis, it happened in Texas, but never in Boston. It happens here in Boston,” said Rahima Rahim as she recalled the day her son, Usaamah Rahim, was shot by police officers and FBI agents outside a CVS in Roslindale in 2015.

According to police, her son was suspected of plotting a terror attack. Rahim said her son was not a terrorist, and her family is being racially profiled.

Hope Coleman’s son was killed by Boston Police in 2016. “I called for an ambulance, and they killed my baby,” she said. “Gov. Baker, reopen the cases, do what you say you’ll do.”

Her 31-year-old son, Terrance, suffered from mental health issues was shot and killed by officers in the hallway outside his home in Boston.

“My brother was shot multiple times, chased through Boston, and then shot an additional 31 times while he lied on the ground, covered in blood, clutching his heart,” said Jennifer Root Bannon, the sister of Juston Root, who was shot by police after an incident at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

These families called for justice for their loved ones and for other victims, like Jacob Blake, who was shot and paralyzed by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin last month. This comes after George Floyd, another Black man, was killed when an officer in Minneapolis knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes. Both events sparked protests and unrest across the country.

“Your job to protect and serve, not to kill,” said Tahia Bell-Sykes of Mass Action Against Police Brutality.

The group is planning a rally at the state house on Wednesday at 5 p.m.