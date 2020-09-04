BOSTON (CBS) – After days of waiting for mail-in ballots to be counted in several communities, Jake Auchincloss declared victory in the Democratic primary in the 4th Congressional District.

“I am a progressive democratic, I am a pragmatic progressive and I will act as such in Congress,” said Jake Auchincloss.

On Thursday, mail-in ballots that were turned in on time Tuesday night but not counted, were tallied in Newton, Wellesley and Franklin.

“I feel a little tired. I think it is important that every ballot that was lawfully cast before 8 p.m. on Tuesday was counted,” said Auchincloss.

Auchincloss beat Jesse Mermell by 2,000 votes.

“I won’t be filing for a recount but that doesn’t mean that I’m content with the returns,” said Jesse Mermell.

During her roughly eight-minute concession speech posted on YouTube, Mermell raised concerns about what she calls gaps in the process.

“The facts that votes cast over a one month period were still being counted at almost two o’clock this morning nearly 54 hours after the polls closed indicates that we have some work to do,” said Mermell.

Secretary of State William Galvin defended the state’s mail-in ballot process.

“The issue that she specifically referred to affected one community namely the town of Franklin,” Galvin said.

Galvin said his staff stepped in to address the issue in Franklin.

“I believe what we saw in Franklin was unique to Franklin, but doesn’t mean it can’t happen other places so it re-intensifies our need for very strict procedures going into November,” said Galvin.

Auchincloss said he’s proud of the integrity of this election as he now moves onto the general election.

He’ll will be facing Republican Julie Hall. Friday he would not says if he’s willing to debate Hall before the November election.