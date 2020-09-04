BOSTON (CBS) — A Plymouth County woman has become the fourth person in Massachusetts to contract Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) this year, the Mass. Department of Public Health announced Friday. She is in her 60s.
The EEE risk level in Plymouth has been raised to high. There are now four communities at critical risk, 10 at high risk, and 18 at moderate risk for EEE.
“Mosquito populations are declining and most EEE transmission to people occurs before mid-September. However, some risk from EEE will continue until there has been a hard frost,” DPH said.
Last year, there were 12 human cases of EEE in Massachusetts with six deaths.
Officials said people still need to use bug spray and cover up if they’re going to be outside from dusk until dawn. For more information about EEE, visit the DPH webpage.