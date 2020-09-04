BOSTON (CBS) – Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions. If you have a question for Dr. Mallika, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

Charlotte is a nanny who cares for two children who are returning to school. She is worried enough that the kids could bring the virus home to her that she’s considering leaving her position.

That’s a tough position to be in. Hopefully, the kids’ school is doing their best to keep the kids and staff safe. But if you’re in a high-risk category, you should probably take extra precautions when around the children, like everyone wearing masks when driving in the car or when in close proximity at home. And you should all wash your hands frequently.

“I have asthma and my husband is high risk with high blood pressure, pre-diabetes, and obesity. Is it safe for me to go back to my daycare center?” -Rachel

I can’t tell you that it’s completely safe to return to a daycare center at this time. There are measures you can take to reduce your chances of getting infected like wearing masks for kids who are old enough, frequent hand washing, staying outdoors as much as possible, but you will have to weigh the risks and benefits. It’s a really hard decision for many people like you.

Janice says she’s a reading teacher and that her principal wants her to travel from class to class. She doesn’t want to spread the virus but is worried about losing her job if she chooses to go remote.

That’s such a tough decision. Hopefully, your principal will support whatever decision you make. If you choose to stay in the classroom, you can minimize your risk and that of your students, by wearing a mask and keeping at least six feet distance between you and your pupils while reading with them.

Mary writes, “We’re trying to form a plan to get our college student to Washington DC for the fall semester. I understand that when we return we need to quarantine or get tested.” She wants to know how to time the test.

Yes. You need to quarantine for 14 days upon return or have a documented negative test taken not more than 72 hours prior to re=entering the state of Massachusetts. So you could get tested down in D.C. within three days of coming home or get tested when you come back to the Bay State.