MILLINOCKET, Maine (CBS) – Three coronavirus-related deaths and at least 147 total cases of COVID-19 have now been linked to an early August wedding reception in Millinocket, Maine.
After an August 7 wedding at the Big Moose Inn in Millinocket, cases traced back to the reception have risen quickly over the ensuing weeks.
The Maine Center of Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday that a third person had died, a woman in her 80s from Somerset County, Maine.
Maine health officials also said Friday that a York County Jail employee attended the wedding, and there are now 72 cases at the jail. There are also now 19 cases at the Maple Crest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison that are linked back to the wedding, and ten at the Calgary Baptist Church in Sanford.
According to the Associated Press, a state health inspector reported that most guests at the August 7 wedding did not wear masks. The report also stated there were originally 62 wedding guests, but the number ultimately grew to 109 guests, well exceeding the 50-person cap for indoor events.