ORLEANS (CBS) – Take a stroll around A Little Inn On Pleasant Bay and you might forget that there is a pandemic. Sisters and co-owners of the Orleans inn, Pamela Adam and Sandra Palmer, say their phones have been ringing off the hook lately as they attract a new type of visitor to their charming grounds.
“And it’s all local. It’s Boston, New York, New Jersey,” Adam said.
Many Cape Cod businesses are hoping to finish out the summer season strong after a stunted beginning due to the pandemic. Earlier this week, the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce launched a campaign called Second Summer to attract visitors to stay through mid-October.
Many restaurants are hoping an extended season can lessen the damage caused by coronavirus related expenses. Some Cape restaurants have also had to deal with fewer staff and fewer work days due to a temporary ban on work visas.
“Our gross income is almost up to 50 percent of what it was and our payroll is maybe down 10 percent,” said Guillermo Yingling, co-owner of Bubula’s in Provincetown and other Cape Cod restaurants.
David Delancey, the owner of The Lobster Trap in Bourne says his restaurant has been packed almost every night. He hopes the buzz will continue well past Labor Day.
“This year isn’t going to be a record breaker but it wasn’t as disastrous as we had forecasted,” Delancey said.
What will happen when colder weather comes is anyone guess. Well-established restaurants may survive but Yingling worries that others will not.
“Newer restaurants or restaurants that were already struggling aren’t going to be here next year,” he said.
Absentee owners, and seasonal residents are not what make Cape Cod what it is.Nor do we need or rely on them; Almost all of the Motels that were the “cape”in the 50s- 70s are now condos or bulldozed to make way for CHAIN HOTELS or owned by very wealthy people form ,say the UK,and 7 elevens and CHAIN EATERYS (line up and get the same slop you get back home!), An utter shell of what it once was. forget about going to the overcrowded beaches unless you like other peoples problems landing on your favorite beach blanket., I’ve lived here since the 1970s and have given up. Every inch of coast line that has not been preserved for public use ( hence overcrowded) has been sold to the highest bidder. and for what? I got nothing but screaming brats from New Jersey and New York other East Coast States that let their coastlines go to hell, so that I could pay some of the highest taxes and utility rates in the country year round,.Sit In mind boggling endless lines of traffic for hours to make local trips that usually take about fifteen minutes. Cape Cod Has Been Almost fully stripped of everything that made it a destination in the first place. It’s all been sold off. It is now a suburb of Boston, no longer the destination that it was, tourists Dollars do not support mom and pop business like every one seems to think ;It all Leaves,just like the throngs of mindless visitors.And the residents who really pay the bills have to pay even more to repair the seasons damage. If you want to go “in depth” you are going to have to get in the water;p
Kind Regards
Griffin Davies
Yarmouth, ma