BOSTON (CBS) – Is driving past 70 life-like dinosaurs on your to-do list? It’s on ours! Check out four nights of live music, a picnic in a sculpture park, or that dino drive-thru.

DINOSAUR DRIVE-THRU

As the Patriots gear up for the regular season, dinosaurs are taking over Gillette Stadium. The Jurassic Quest drive-thru is going on now through September 20, from 9am to 8pm, Wednesdays through Sundays. Guests will be able to spot over 70 moving and life-like dinosaurs during the interactive experience. Tickets are $49 per vehicle.

Details: JurassicQuest.com/events/drive-thru-boston

When: Sept. 4-20, 9am-8pm, Wednesdays-Sundays

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro

Cost: $49 per vehicle, $80 per passenger vehicles (9-15 people)

PICNIC IN THE (SCULPTURE) PARK

Stop by DeCordova Sculpture Park and Museum after hours for Thursday picnic nights. From 6-8pm, enjoy the sculpture-filled grounds and the view of Flint Pond. Bring a picnic with you or have a picnic box ready upon your arrival. The price of admission is $25 per family and tickets must be bought in advance.

Details: https://facebook.com/events/s/thursday-picnic-nights/638706266757104/

When: Thursdays through September, 6-8pm

Where: DeCordova Museum, Lincoln

Cost: Family admission $25

CAMPFIRE FESTIVAL

Club Passim’s annual Labor Day Campfire Festival is streaming online, with more than 100 artists scheduled to perform live over the next four nights. Over half of this year’s acts are playing in the festival for the first time, allowing audience members to experience new music in a unique way.

Details: passim.org/campfire

When: September 4-7, 5-11pm

Where: Online at passim.org/campfire

Cost: Suggested donation of $15/day