By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — In his two decades as the big boss in Foxboro, Bill Belichick has established himself as one of the absolute best head coaches in the history of football. And no coach wins six Super Bowls (and makes it to nine) unless he’s got some talent on the roster. So “Bill the GM” has probably been a whole lot better than he gets credit for in various sports talk arenas.

Still, nobody’s perfect, and Belichick is no exception to that rule. The team’s release of wide receiver Mohamed Sanu this week is just the latest evidence of that.

The Patriots went out and acquired Sanu midseason last year, forking over a second-round pick to boost the offense of a team that was 7-0 at the time of the acquisition.

Sanu got hurt in his third game with the Patriots, who went 5-5 after making that trade.

With Sanu now gone, the Patriots have nothing to show for that 2020 second-round pick.

The Sanu trade obviously goes down in the loss column, and Belichick was asked about it on Friday morning.

“Yeah it’s just one of those things. It just didn’t work out,” Belichick said. “I have a lot of respect for Mo but ultimately just things didn’t work out. I think he tried very hard, I think we tried hard. I don’t think it was anybody’s fault or anything like that. It was just one of those situations that didn’t work out as well as everyone hoped it would have when the transaction was made.”