BOSTON (CBS) — Adrian Peterson is a free agent once again. Could he finally end up in New England?

Peterson was released by the Washington Football Team on Friday as teams (most of them with real names) around the NFL trim their roster ahead of Saturday afternoon’s deadline. The 35-year-old was set to make $2.25 million this season, but Washington is opting to go younger at running back.

The Patriots expressed some interest in Leonard Fournette earlier this week before the former Jags back signed on to take handoffs from Tom Brady down in Tampa Bay. Maybe Bill Belichick will now turn his attention to the veteran back. Peterson was reportedly willing to take a pay cut to join the Patriots following his release from the Vikings in 2017, before signing with the New Orleans Saints. He reportedly wants to continue his football career outside of Washington.

Peterson, a seven-time Pro Bowler, ran for 898 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 4.3 yards on his 211 carries. He started 15 games for Washington in 2019, and 31 games over the last two seasons. He may be getting a little long in the tooth, but he is one year removed from a 1,000-yard season in 2018.

The Patriots currently have Sony Michel, James White, Rex Burkhead, Damien Harris and undrafted rookie free agent J.J. Taylor on their running back depth chart, but Harris is currently dealing with a hand injury and could miss Week 1 against Miami. Belichick loves to have a big bruising back on his roster, and Peterson would certainly fit that bill.