BOSTON (CBS) – A man who was locked up for 27 years for a double murder he didn’t commit is now free and in the clear.

In March, Ronnie Qualls was released from prison after new DNA evidence revealed he was wrongfully convicted in the 1992 crime in Roxbury. On Thursday, Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Christine Roach dismissed all charges against him.

Qualls maintained his innocence as he served a life sentence as a convicted double murderer. DNA evidence exonerated him of shooting and killing two brothers – Roosevelt “Tony” Price and Ronald “Dallas Price – in the back seat of a car after it showed that the victim’s blood was on the sweater of another suspect named Junior Williams.

Before Tony Price died, he told three Boston police officers that Williams shot him. Police picked up Williams hours after the murders and saw him wearing a blood-stained sweatshirt. However, police let Williams go after he allegedly claimed Qualls committed the crime. Williams only served six years in prison after being charged with being an accessory to manslaughter.

Three years ago, the Boston College Innocence Program took up Qualls’ case. He says without them, he never would have walked free.

“They’re amazing people,” Qualls said. “They’ll forever be a part of me because they believed in me other than the brilliant work they do, they believed in me and that’s something that I haven’t had any lawyer do.”

Qualls said his next step is to take time and make a blueprint for the rest of his life.