By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston
BOSTON (CBS) — It looked like the Celtics were about to take a 3-0 series lead over the Toronto Raptors. But OG Anunoby had other plans.
The Toronto forward hit a three at the buzzer off a Toronto inbound with just 0.5 left on the clock, and the Raptors escaped with a miraculous 104-103 win to make it a 2-1 series. Toronto hit eight of its 18 threes in the second half, a big part their Game 3 victory.
Even with the 7-foot-5 Tacko Fall in front of him, Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry was able to find Anunoby from across the court with the inbound pass, and OG beat the buzzer for the win.
The Celtics went zone and Jaylen Brown stayed low on Marc Gasol, which left Anunoby wide open in the corner.
It capped off a frantic fourth quarter, with Boston taking a 103-101 lead on its final possession as Kemba Walker fed Daniel Theis on a no-look pass for a dunk with 0.5 left on the clock. Walker had a great night with 29 points on 9-for-15 shooting, but it wasn’t enough for Boston. Jaylen Brown scored 19 points while Jayson Tatum had 15 for the Celtics.
Anunoby finished with 12 points, hitting three of his five shots from deep. Lowry led all scorers with 31 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Fred VanVleet added 25 points for Toronto.
There were 16 lead changes and 12 ties in the game.
The Celtics were one defensive stop away from owning a 3-0 series lead on the defending champs, but now Toronto has some new life. Series on, with Game 4 set for Saturday night.