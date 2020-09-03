WALPOLE (CBS) – A State Trooper was hurt when he was dragged briefly by an SUV during a traffic stop on Interstate 95 early Thursday morning. The driver got away.
Two troopers stopped the 2015 Jeep SUV on I-95 south in Canton just after midnight for what police said were “motor vehicle violations.”
When they walked up to the Jeep, the troopers said they saw marijuana inside and asked the driver to step out, but he refused.
“When one of the Troopers tried to open the Jeep’s door, the suspect sped off. The Trooper’s hand was stuck in the vehicle when it drove off and he was momentarily dragged a short distance, suffering a hand injury,” State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement.
The troopers went after the SUV and another State Police cruiser joined the chase. The Jeep sped off, got off the highway at Exit 10 onto Coney Street into Walpole and crashed. The driver ran away and police have not found him yet.
The trooper who was dragged had his hand checked out by EMS, but he did not go to a hospital.