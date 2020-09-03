BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ kicking situation may be somewhat of a question mark at this exact moment in time, but one thing is now clear: Stephen Gostkowski won’t be returning to save the day in Foxboro.
The longtime Patriots kicker, who was released by the team in March, signed with the Tennessee Titans on Thursday.
Titans agree to terms with kicker Stephen Gostkowski
Roster Moves 📰 » https://t.co/Vtz7rhNLu6
— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) September 3, 2020
Gostkowski, 36, spent all 14 of his NFL seasons with the Patriots, after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2006 draft to replace Adam Vinatieri.
The kicker filled in for the legend with aplomb, becoming the Patriots’ all-time leader in points scored, field goals made and extra points made. He won three Super Bowls with the team as well, making four Pro Bowls and twice being named an All-Pro.
After playing in 200 of a possible 208 regular-season games and 28 of a possible 29 playoff games from 2006-18, Gostkowski suffered a hip injury early in the 2019 season, landing him on injured reserve.
The Patriots juggled a few kickers, essentially settling on Nick Folk as Gostkowski’s replacement. The team officially released Gostkowski in March, when he had one year left on his contract.
The Patriots went out and drafted Justin Rohrwasser in the fifth round of the draft, but the rookie kicker has struggled throughout training camp. The team re-signed Folk, either to create competition for Rohrwasser or to secure a reliable kicker for the regular season.
Gostkowski played collegiately in Tennessee at the University of Memphis.
I am making $125 per hour working online on my laptop among my family. I continue doing work in my room talking to them. Its too easy to complete it no experience or skill required. You just need internet connection and PC/Laptop. For more information visit………< Read More
I am making a good salary online from home.I’ve made 97,999 dollar.s so for last 5 months working online and I’m a full time student. I’m using an online business opportunity I’m just so happy that I found out about it…….. Read More