BOSTON (CBS) — David Andrews is starting his 2020 season on an extremely high note. On Thursday night, the Patriots center was announced as this year’s recipient of the Ron Burton Community Service Award.

Andrews is back to playing football after missing all of the 2019 season after being diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs. But even though he didn’t play on the field, he continued to make an impact off it.

Andrews was presented with the award during the annual Patriots Premiere event at Gillette Stadium. The award is named after the late Ron Burton, father of WBZ-TV sports director Steve Burton and reporter Paul Burton. The elder Burton was the first player drafted by the Patriots and was a community leader revered for his charitable work.

“I didn’t expect this, it’s a huge honor,” Andrews said during the Patriots Premiere special on WBZ-TV. “It’s so great to be back and so fortunate to be at a place like this. Being here six years now, I’ve really made it my home. Seeing what this org meant not only on the field but off the field, learning more about that, what a great example the Kraft family has set, the Burtons. Just to be in this group is really special.”

“David embodies everything the Patriots organization is about: determination, dedication and a team-first attitude, on and off the field.” said Kraft. “He attacks his commitment to the community with the same passion and energy that has helped this former rookie free agent grow into a four-time team captain. He is as dedicated to serving others, both his teammates and the community, as any player we have had. Leadership is best exemplified in times of adversity, and David’s commitment to helping others was on full display last year. Despite missing the season for health reasons, David still volunteered his time to serve and support our community. We are so proud of David for all he’s accomplished, but most importantly, for who he is.”

"It's my pleasure to present the 18th annual Ron Burton Community Service Award to David Andrews." pic.twitter.com/Ss40ZtyWYe — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 4, 2020

Past recipients are Kyle Van Noy (2019), Joe Cardona (2018), Jordan Richards (2017), Rob Gronkowski (2016), Nate Solder (2015), Devin McCourty (2014), Matthew Slater (2013), Zoltan Mesko (2012), Jerod Mayo (2011), Vince Wilfork (2010), Kevin Faulk (2009), Larry Izzo (2008), Ty Warren (2007), Jarvis Green (2006), Matt Light (2005), Troy Brown (2004) and Joe Andruzzi (2003).