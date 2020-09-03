BREWSTER (CBS) – In the rear of the Brewster Inn and Chowderhouse, there’s a popular rustic bar and patio. It’s called The Woodshed.
But recently, the town of Brewster has received numerous complaints about Phase 3 reopening violations, such as a crowded patio and no masks or social distancing.
On Wednesday night, the Select Board voted to shut down The Woodshed for a month. The owners feel the complaints are baseless and that the board’s decision is unfair.
“I do feel slighted and disappointed,” Woodshed owner Bob Ford said.
His son Joe today pointed out all the COVID-related warning signs, and social distancing signs. Even the patio tables were spaced apart.
“We tried really hard to keep everything socially distant, everything is on the back deck we have no tables inside,” said Woodshed manager Joe Ford. “We’ve been having bands on the back deck. Seated dining service. We feel like we have kind of been targeted a little bit.”
The owners plan to have a socially distant party when the restaurant reopens on October 1.