BOSTON (CBS) – Leaders in Boston’s Black community are upset with Governor Charlie Baker and Mayor Marty Walsh for what they are calling a slow response to a two-day, large party in Dorchester last weekend.

“They have allowed Black and brown people to congregate in the parks and on the streets every weekend and we are not supposed to question that there is a double standard here?” former state Sen. Dianne Wilkerson said.

The Boston Black Covid-19 Coalition is afraid the party on Talbot Ave., that was attended by thousands, will become the state’s next “superspreader” event.

“Party revelers set up DJ tables and flatbed trucks; and openly shared bottles of beer and marijuana for several hours. And no one said a word!” the BBCC said in a press release. “Why didn’t this event make Gov. Baker as upset as he was about the prom in Chatham or Cohasset?”

They are now demanding steps be taken to prevent a similar scene this coming Labor Day weekend. They say the party organizers are planning another event.

Governor Baker pushed back against claims that the party wasn’t handled properly.

“With all of the tension that is out there these days that exists between law enforcement and people generally, they handled it exactly the way you would want them to,” Baker said. “And maybe it took too long, and maybe people were unhappy about that. But I know exactly the event you’re talking about and people did show up and they handled it the way you would have wanted them to handle it if it happened in your neighborhood.”

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh called on people to stop throwing large parties.